Two plead guilty in case involving Akron man's fentanyl overdose death

An Akron man and woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a drug case federal prosecutors brought in the wake of a fentanyl overdose that killed a 37-year-old man in March 2015. Leroy Steele, 37, and Sabrina Robinson, 36, were arrested on March 21, 2015 after Thomas Rauh was found dead in his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.