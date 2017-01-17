Two New Studies Will Gauge the Health...

Two New Studies Will Gauge the Health of Summit Lake and the Surrounding Neighborhood In Akron

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Summit Lake was once called a 'Million Dollar Playground,' but a century of stormwater runoff and pollution has driven away recreation activity. A century ago, Summit Lake -- about 2 miles south of downtown Akron -- was a recreation area that included an amusement park and hosted boaters, swimmers and fishermen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) 4 hr frank januzelli 467
News Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ... 8 hr Al Capone 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... 11 hr Homeless Wino Pete 2
maga 11 hr Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis 18 hr Curious 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC