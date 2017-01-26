There are on the WKSU-FM Kent story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron. In it, WKSU-FM Kent reports that:

The International Institute has resettled thousands of Bhutanese refugees in the Akron ares and expected to begin resettling Syrian refugees in larger numbers this year. The International Institute of Akron has been resettling refugees for a hundred years and anticipated resettling a record 700 this year.

