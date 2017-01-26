Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will H...

Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron

There are 1 comment on the WKSU-FM Kent story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron. In it, WKSU-FM Kent reports that:

The International Institute has resettled thousands of Bhutanese refugees in the Akron ares and expected to begin resettling Syrian refugees in larger numbers this year. The International Institute of Akron has been resettling refugees for a hundred years and anticipated resettling a record 700 this year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Chunky Shumer

Erie, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
They need to fix the problems in their own country, that's why the people spoke and elected Trump over Clinton. Too many non contributors here already.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... 7 hr Chunky Shumer 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Wed trump U scam 3
guess who (Feb '15) Wed Yidfellas v USA 18
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) Jan 23 BAIN 469
News Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit Jan 23 John Podesta 1
maga Jan 20 Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis Jan 19 Curious 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC