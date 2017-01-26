Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron
There are 1 comment on the WKSU-FM Kent story from 14 hrs ago, titled Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big Impact on Akron. In it, WKSU-FM Kent reports that:
The International Institute has resettled thousands of Bhutanese refugees in the Akron ares and expected to begin resettling Syrian refugees in larger numbers this year. The International Institute of Akron has been resettling refugees for a hundred years and anticipated resettling a record 700 this year.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
They need to fix the problems in their own country, that's why the people spoke and elected Trump over Clinton. Too many non contributors here already.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|7 hr
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Wed
|trump U scam
|3
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|18
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Jan 23
|John Podesta
|1
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC