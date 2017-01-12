Thirsty Dog moving into West Virginia
"We're going to turn those Mountaineers into Dog-loving fans," brewery co-owner John Najeway said Thursday. The Akron-based Thirsty Dog -- known for putting dogs on its beer labels and brands such as Siberian Night Imperial Stout, Old Leghumper and 12 Dogs of Christmas -- is releasing its full portfolio in the state through North Central Distributors .
