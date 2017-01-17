Thieves steal a piece of Soapbox Derby family history in Phenix City
Someone kicked in a workshop door on Howard's vacant house on 22nd Avenue in Phenix City and stole his son's, Stan Howard Jr., Soapbox Derby racer. The younger Howard rode the racer to victory in the 1972 Columbus Soapbox Derby, then went on to finish third at the national championship in Akron, Ohio.
