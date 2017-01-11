The Emergence of the Elephant Tranqui...

The Emergence of the Elephant Tranquilizer Carfentanil Marked a Shift in the Opioid Supply

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Last yar was a record year for fatal overdoses in Ohio. And a big part of that spike was the sudden appearance of the deadly opioid carfentanil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Tue Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Summit County was issued at January 12 at 9:52AM EST

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,513 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC