Teen pistol-whipped, shot at by schoolmates during Akron robbery, report says
An Akron teen said two schoolmates pistol-whipped him during a robbery, then shot at him as he ran, according to a police report. The 15-year-old boy was not harmed during the Tuesday incident near the Kenmore Branch Library on Kenmore Boulevard, according to the report.
