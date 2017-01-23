Suspended Bedford Heights officer pleads not guilty to felony charges in domestic violence incident
A suspended Bedford Heights police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to a series of felony charges related to a domestic violence incident. Patrolman Douglas Dardzinski, 39, is charged with kidnapping, abduction, extortion and several lesser offenses in a suspected domestic violence incident that began in Akron and ended in Canton, according to court records.
