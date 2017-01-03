Summit-County 42 mins ago 6:45 p.m.2016: Deadly year for heroin overdoses in Summit County

Summit-County 42 mins ago 6:45 p.m.20...

2016: Deadly year for heroin overdoses in Summit County

An estimated 225 heroin overdose deaths in Summit County made 2016 one of the worst years ever for those struggling with a heroin addiction. The final numbers from the Medical Examiner's Office are not in yet, but the amount is not shocking after a year of streets being plagued with lethal drugs --- including carfentanil a large animal sedative, 100 times more deadly than fentanyl and 2500 times more deadly than heroin.

