Suit filed over Ohio jet crash into building that killed 9
AKRON, Ohio - A couple who lived in an Ohio apartment destroyed when a corporate jet plunged into their building is suing the estates of the two pilots who died in the crash that killed nine people on board.The Akron Beacon Journal reports the suit filed this past week in Akron also is seeking money from the owner of the plane for property loss ... (more)
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|23 hr
|Rob
|65
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
