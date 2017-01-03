Suit filed over Ohio jet crash into b...

Suit filed over Ohio jet crash into building that killed 9

AKRON, Ohio - A couple who lived in an Ohio apartment destroyed when a corporate jet plunged into their building is suing the estates of the two pilots who died in the crash that killed nine people on board.The Akron Beacon Journal reports the suit filed this past week in Akron also is seeking money from the owner of the plane for property loss ... (more)

