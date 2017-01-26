Soap box derby competition in St. Cha...

Soap box derby competition in St. Charles a step toward regionals

Dozens of potential champions and former champions congregated Saturday on a second-level wing of the Charlestowne Mall to race gravity-powered cars. The Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Association event is an official Indoor All American Soap Box Derby Race that awards points to qualify as a Regional Rally Champ to compete in Akron, Ohio, for the 2017 championship race.

