So, where do we go from here?

Let's start off with Paul Krugman's summary of the inauguration, tweeted this morning: "Takeover by a popular vote loser who squeaked through thanks to foreign intervention and blatant malpractice by the FBI. The system worked!" That said, what can be done? Is there a way the system can be made to work better? This week I was lucky enough to join a small group of supporters of newly re-elected Congressmember Ami Bera for a bit of "where do we go from here" discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.