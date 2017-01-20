So, where do we go from here?

So, where do we go from here?

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

Let's start off with Paul Krugman's summary of the inauguration, tweeted this morning: "Takeover by a popular vote loser who squeaked through thanks to foreign intervention and blatant malpractice by the FBI. The system worked!" That said, what can be done? Is there a way the system can be made to work better? This week I was lucky enough to join a small group of supporters of newly re-elected Congressmember Ami Bera for a bit of "where do we go from here" discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) 16 hr frank januzelli 467
News Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ... 21 hr Al Capone 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... 23 hr Homeless Wino Pete 2
maga 23 hr Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis Thu Curious 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,109,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC