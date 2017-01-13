Several venues offer special programming for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
For those looking for something to do with their family on Monday, several places in the Akron and Cleveland area are offering special programs on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host the 16th annual free admission day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rock Hall will offer a day filled with live performances, education programs and family activities that will highlight how people use music to find their voice and create a sense of community.
