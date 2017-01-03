See the modern new Akron Battered Women's Shelter
For decades, the Akron Battered Women's Shelter served victims of domestic abuse in Summit and Medina counties, working behind the scenes through a fragmented network of deteriorating properties. Now, in the new Huntington Center for Hope and Healing, the shelter is clean, modern and equipped to serve many more women and children, as well as seniors and men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Mon
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC