See Akron's big dig up close: City offers free trolley tours of sewer construction sites

Want to see Akron's massive sewer project up close? You can get a free, front-row seat during one of the city's AkronWaterways Renewed! monthly construction site trolley tours . Each month, the city offers a 2.5-hour tour of major sewer construction projects - completed and active -- residents are paying $1.4 billion for as part of a 2014 deal with the U.S. EPA to bring the sewer system into compliance with the Clean Water Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.