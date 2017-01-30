See Akronites march for refugees and ...

See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants

There are 2 comments on the Cleveland.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

AKRON, Ohio - About 150 Akronites marched against President Donald Trump's immigration policies Monday, chanting "Love trumps hate" and "Build a wall, we'll knock it down" while brandishing signs reading "Not my president" and "Let them in." Passersby honked their horns and gave thumbs up to the protestors, who gathered in front of the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

Walkin Boss

Akron, OH

#1 11 hrs ago
All of these so called refugees fleeing persecution should take up arms in their own country of origin and fix their problems there! We have too many people here now who shouldn't be here. Liberals like these at this pitiful march are so stupid they don't realize what tools they really are. Trump is the president and will be for the next four years and quite probably the next eight! Get over it Clinton is a criminal and lost because of it!!!!
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#2 11 hrs ago
Walkin Boss wrote:
All of these so called refugees fleeing persecution should take up arms in their own country of origin and fix their problems there! We have too many people here now who shouldn't be here. Liberals like these at this pitiful march are so stupid they don't realize what tools they really are. Trump is the president and will be for the next four years and quite probably the next eight! Get over it Clinton is a criminal and lost because of it!!!!
We help people who can't help themselves.
Or they die.

You're ok with that?
Akron, OH

