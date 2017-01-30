There are on the Cleveland.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

AKRON, Ohio - About 150 Akronites marched against President Donald Trump's immigration policies Monday, chanting "Love trumps hate" and "Build a wall, we'll knock it down" while brandishing signs reading "Not my president" and "Let them in." Passersby honked their horns and gave thumbs up to the protestors, who gathered in front of the John F. Seiberling Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.