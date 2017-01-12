Schmidt leading County Council this year
Ten of Summit County Council's 11 members were sworn in Jan. 9. County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty administered the oath to the two newly elected Republicans, and County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield did the same for the eight newly elected Democrats. Councilman John Donofrio was the only Councilperson who didn't need to be sworn in.
