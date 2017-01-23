Savannah James to be featured at Women's Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation...
Savannah James will be the featured guest at the Women's Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation annual dinner on March 7. The Women's Endowment Fund supports programs that improve the health, safety and economic empowerment of women and girls in Summit County. James, an Akron-area businesswoman, philanthropist and mother, is married to Cavs star LeBron James.
