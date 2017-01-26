'Recycled Wedding Boutique': A chic f...

'Recycled Wedding Boutique': A chic flea offering gently used decorations, accents & more

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

As the founder of Oak & Honey Events , Melanie Tindell regularly works with couples on planning their big day. But there was one aspect of weddings where she felt she could create an extra positive impact: Finding creative ways to promote sustainability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... 7 hr Chunky Shumer 1
News Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ... 7 hr Chunky Shumer 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Wed trump U scam 3
guess who (Feb '15) Wed Yidfellas v USA 18
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) Jan 23 BAIN 469
News Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit Jan 23 John Podesta 1
maga Jan 20 Homeless Wino Pete 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC