Police: Akron teen pistol-whipped, sh...

Police: Akron teen pistol-whipped, shot at by classmates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Press

Police in Akron are investigating a teenage boy's claims that two high school classmates pistol-whipped him during a robbery this week and then fired the weapon at him as he fled. Cleveland.com reports the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Kenmore Branch Library, where the 15-year-old victim arranged to sell a hat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 10 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC