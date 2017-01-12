Police: Akron teen pistol-whipped, shot at by classmates
Police in Akron are investigating a teenage boy's claims that two high school classmates pistol-whipped him during a robbery this week and then fired the weapon at him as he fled. Cleveland.com reports the incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Kenmore Branch Library, where the 15-year-old victim arranged to sell a hat.
