Photo Credit: Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook
Verizon Wireless service is experiencing technical difficulties with phone circuits, which is affecting some calls to 911 in Currituck Count AKRON, Ohio - Isaiah Johnson had 16 points and 13 rebounds Friday night and Akron used a strong finish to beat Western Michigan 66-59. POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Kahlil Thomas scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Rider pulled away midway through the second half for a Dispatchers say they received a call at 11:15 a.m. for an active fire in the 100 block of Daphne Lane in Manteo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|7 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Rob
|65
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC