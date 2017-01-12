Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
An official with Oriana House told Akron City Council Jan. 9 that the community corrections service provider itself isn't immune to the problems of the opiate drug epidemic that has hit the Akron area hard. Executive Vice President Bernard Rochford spoke before a joint meeting of the Public Safety and Health and Human Services committees at the request of Council members.
