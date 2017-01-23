Ohio police dog bites Akron man as he live streams arrest
Police dog bites man as he was Facebook live streaming a video of his cousin being arrested after driving with a missing license plate Ohio's State Highway Patrol is facing criticism after a man was attacked by a police dog as he Facebook live-streamed the moment the driver was getting arrested for a missing license plate. Dannie Oliver, 36, who was a passenger in the car, was accused of ignoring troopers' orders as he was getting the driver Samuel Tolbert's, 31, ID card after he had been pulled over on Monday night.
