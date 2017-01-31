Ohio death row inmate files appeal over DNA evidence testing
This undated file photo released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Tyrone Noling, convicted of the 1990 shooting deaths of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig. Noling has appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court for DNA testing on a cigarette butt from the Portage County crime scene, after the court sided with Noling in December 2016 on whether condemned prisoners denied DNA testing can appeal.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George family to run Tangier again (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Dannawally
|157
|See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants
|14 hr
|Walkin Boss
|3
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Mon
|pro earth
|17
|Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08)
|Mon
|SNART
|108
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|Up Yurz
|19
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
