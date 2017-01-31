Ohio death row inmate files appeal over DNA evidence testing

This undated file photo released by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Tyrone Noling, convicted of the 1990 shooting deaths of Bearnhardt and Cora Hartig. Noling has appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court for DNA testing on a cigarette butt from the Portage County crime scene, after the court sided with Noling in December 2016 on whether condemned prisoners denied DNA testing can appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.