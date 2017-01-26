ODOT to start removing Akron Innerbelt Feb. 6: See what roads will close for 6 months

ODOT will start removing the Innerbelt Feb. 6. Which means in another week, Akron drivers won't be able to get downtown from Howard Street, or get on the Innerbelt from Perkins Street. The closure will allow ODOT to begin removing the Innerbelt, or Ohio Route 59. The Oak Park Renewal Project will reconnect the historic Oak Park neighborhood around Glendale cemetery to downtown Akron.

