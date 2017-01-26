ODOT to start removing Akron Innerbelt Feb. 6: See what roads will close for 6 months
ODOT will start removing the Innerbelt Feb. 6. Which means in another week, Akron drivers won't be able to get downtown from Howard Street, or get on the Innerbelt from Perkins Street. The closure will allow ODOT to begin removing the Innerbelt, or Ohio Route 59. The Oak Park Renewal Project will reconnect the historic Oak Park neighborhood around Glendale cemetery to downtown Akron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|Up Yurz
|19
|Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ...
|Jan 26
|Chunky Shumer
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 25
|trump U scam
|3
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Jan 23
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Jan 23
|John Podesta
|1
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|Jan 20
|Al Capone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC