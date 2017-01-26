ODOT to start removing Akron Innerbel...

ODOT to start removing Akron Innerbelt Feb. 6: See what roads will close for 6 months

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Cleveland.com

ODOT will start removing the Innerbelt Feb. 6. Which means in another week, Akron drivers won't be able to get downtown from Howard Street, or get on the Innerbelt from Perkins Street. The closure will allow ODOT to begin removing the Innerbelt, or Ohio Route 59. The Oak Park Renewal Project will reconnect the historic Oak Park neighborhood around Glendale cemetery to downtown Akron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
guess who (Feb '15) Jan 27 Up Yurz 19
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Jan 25 trump U scam 3
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) Jan 23 BAIN 469
News Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit Jan 23 John Podesta 1
News Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ... Jan 20 Al Capone 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,670 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC