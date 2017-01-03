Nothing to do in Akron? University of...

Nothing to do in Akron? University of Akron senior creates video showing 7 fave activities

AKRON, Ohio - University of Akron students may complain there's nothing to do in Akron, but senior Mario Micale disagrees. So he made a short video: "7 things to do in Akron during winter."

