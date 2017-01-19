NFL's Eddie George Headed Back to the...

NFL's Eddie George Headed Back to the Courtroom for CHICAGO Tour in Akron

The touring company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago will welcome NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George in the role of "Billy Flynn" for a special two-night engagement at Akron's E.J. Thomas Hall , May 9 & 10, 2017, as part of the Broadway in Akron Series. Tickets are on sale now at broadwayinakron.com .

