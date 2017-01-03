New year welcomed at 21st First Night...

New year welcomed at 21st First Night Akron

About 13,000 people attended First Night Akron festivities to ring in the new year Dec. 31, according to the Downtown Akron Partnership . Those who spent their New Year's Eve there got to choose from a variety of activities, such as horse-drawn "sleigh" rides along South Main Street, shown above.

