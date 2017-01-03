Multiple signals narrow search for missing Ohio plane
*** Embargo: Cleveland-Akron, OH *** The US Coast Guard was searching Friday for a small plane that went missing Thursday night over Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from Cleveland. ***Embargo Youngstown, Ohio*** A small plane believed to have crashed in Lake Erie is registered to a beverage company executive and is based at Ohio State University Airport, the airport's director told CNN Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC