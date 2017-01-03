Multi-million-dollar transformations await downtown Akron,...
Improvements range from major development projects that will to play out in phases over several years to renovation of historic structures and redevelopment for cultural facilities set to be completed in 2017. Read on to learn about some of the biggest projects planned to take place in Akron and how they will impact the city in the new year and beyond.
