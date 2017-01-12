Medina County revenues break pre-rece...

Medina County revenues break pre-recession record

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Friday Jan 13, titled Medina County revenues break pre-recession record. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

Medina County saw record-breaking revenue growth in 2016, indicating that the county has regained its pre-recession economic health. County Auditor Mike Kovack recently released the county's general fund revenues for last year, which came in at $38,388,084 - just barely eclipsing the prior record of $38,299,783 set in 2007.

Theresa

Meadville, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
So it looks like Medina County is having an expenditure problem, not a revenue problem?
