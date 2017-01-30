Medical examiner identifies Akron man killed in shooting
The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting early Saturday in Akron. D'Cortez Taylor, of Akron, died after being shot multiple times on South Arlington Street near Lovers Lane, the medical examiner's office said.
#1 2 hrs ago
What a doggone shame playa!!!!
