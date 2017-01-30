Medical examiner identifies Akron man...

Medical examiner identifies Akron man killed in shooting

There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Medical examiner identifies Akron man killed in shooting. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 23-year-old man killed in a shooting early Saturday in Akron. D'Cortez Taylor, of Akron, died after being shot multiple times on South Arlington Street near Lovers Lane, the medical examiner's office said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Walkin Boss

Akron, OH

#1 2 hrs ago
What a doggone shame playa!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants 2 hr Horacio 2
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) 5 hr pro earth 17
Poll Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08) 10 hr SNART 108
guess who (Feb '15) Jan 27 Up Yurz 19
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Jan 25 trump U scam 3
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,709 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC