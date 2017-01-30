Many area workers are eligible for earned income tax credits; can get their taxes prepared for free
Thousands of area workers are eligible for federal earned income tax credits, and free services are again available this year to help eligible people claim the credits, worth as much as $6,269. Free tax preparation, where trained volunteer workers help low- and moderate-income taxpayers determine eligibility for the credits, is available at a number of sites in the area and at special Saturday walk-in sessions beginning this week.
