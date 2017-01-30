Many area workers are eligible for ea...

Many area workers are eligible for earned income tax credits; can get their taxes prepared for free

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Ohio.com

Thousands of area workers are eligible for federal earned income tax credits, and free services are again available this year to help eligible people claim the credits, worth as much as $6,269. Free tax preparation, where trained volunteer workers help low- and moderate-income taxpayers determine eligibility for the credits, is available at a number of sites in the area and at special Saturday walk-in sessions beginning this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News See Akronites march for refugees and immigrants 1 hr Walkin Boss 3
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) 15 hr pro earth 17
Poll Who is the Ugliest WNIR Personality (Dec '08) 21 hr SNART 108
guess who (Feb '15) Jan 27 Up Yurz 19
News Akron man sentenced to prison for sexually abus... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Trump's Crack Down on Refugees Will Have a Big ... Jan 26 Chunky Shumer 1
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Jan 25 trump U scam 3
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC