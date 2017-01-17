Man charged in crash that killed Chagrin Falls High School student
An Akron man is facing charges after a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a Chagrin Falls High School student . John Bird, 50, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence, speed and reckless operation, according to a news release from Akron police.
