Man charged in crash that killed Chag...

Man charged in crash that killed Chagrin Falls High School student

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Cleveland.com

An Akron man is facing charges after a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed a Chagrin Falls High School student . John Bird, 50, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence, speed and reckless operation, according to a news release from Akron police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07) Fri frank januzelli 467
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... Fri Homeless Wino Pete 2
maga Fri Homeless Wino Pete 1
Anyone know the Quattrocchis Thu Curious 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Jan 16 Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Jan 15 Cool Hand Luke 2
News Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC