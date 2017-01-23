Isn't that 'RICH'? Iconic Goodrich smokestack to be trimmed
The two iconic red brick Goodrich smoke stacks stand at Canal Place Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Officials in Akron plan to downsize one of the Ohio city's iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet due to growing safety concerns.
