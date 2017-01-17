Hold Pushers Accountable

Hold Pushers Accountable

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Intelligencer

Drug overdose calls are coming in to area police and emergency medical units at a disturbing rate - nearly every day, according to the head of the Belmont County Drug Task Force. Those responsible should be held accountable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou... 22 hr Walkin Boss 1
News Medina County revenues break pre-recession record Mon Theresa 1
News Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro... Sun Cool Hand Luke 2
News Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Jan 7 Rob 65
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC