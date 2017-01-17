Hold Pushers Accountable
Drug overdose calls are coming in to area police and emergency medical units at a disturbing rate - nearly every day, according to the head of the Belmont County Drug Task Force. Those responsible should be held accountable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|22 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Mon
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Sun
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC