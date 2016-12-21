Good News - Jan. 2
The Akron Symphony Guild s annual Crescendo style show and silent auction was a success as the guild raised approximately $6,000. Event chair Madeline Bozzelli and Jacquie Mabry at this years event at Fairlawn Country Club.
