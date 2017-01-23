Former OH District Fire Chief Wants $60,000 in Overtime Pay
Jan. 23--SAGAMORE HILLS TWP. -- The former fire chief for the Sagamore Hills Township and Northfield Center Township fire district is threatening to sue the governments for $60,000 in overtime, the Nordonia Hills News Leader reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
