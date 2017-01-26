Falls hires service director
At the Jan. 23 meeting, City Council unanimously confirmed Walters' selection, Anthony Zumbo, who currently serves as assistant county engineer for Portage County. According to his rsum, Zumbo graduated from The University of Akron with a bachelor's of science degree in civil engineering, holds a surveying license and has been in his current position since 2011.
