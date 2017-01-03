Executioner says he was puzzled by inmate's 26-minute death
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Dennis McGuire, executed in January 2014 for the 1989 rape and stabbing death of a recently married pregnant woman. McGuire repeatedly gasped and snorted during the 26 minutes it took him to die using a two-drug combination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Jan 1
|Briscoe Darling
|6
|im pooping is back (Jan '14)
|Dec 31
|d pants
|38
|guess who (Feb '15)
|Dec 31
|adelsons treason
|16
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC