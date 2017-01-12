Environmental assessment will shape future for Summit Lake
At one time a thriving recreational destination at the city's southwest end, Summit Lake was damaged by industrial waste and declined as manufacturing left Akron in the 1970s. In the last few years, numerous entities have worked to restore the lake and its surrounding neighborhood.
