Earth sets a temperature record for the third straight year
For the third consecutive year, Earth's climate was the warmest on record in 2016, according to new data released by two federal agencies. It is the first time in the modern era of global warming data that temperatures have blown past the previous record three years in a row, but most people in this part of the world didn't get a sense of that by what they experienced in their backyards In their latest report that looks at annual temperatures across the globe, NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predictably found much of 2016's warmth was again in Alaska, western Canada, Siberia, Greenland, and other parts of the Arctic - a trend that has been evolving over several decades.
