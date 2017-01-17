Early meetings don't dissuade Copley Key Club members
Knowing teenagers and early mornings usually don't mix, most people would answer "false." But in at least one instance, they would be wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|4 hr
|frank januzelli
|467
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|8 hr
|Al Capone
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|11 hr
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|11 hr
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|18 hr
|Curious
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Jan 15
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC