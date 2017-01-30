Death row inmates' lawyers want to witness other executions

This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton, Ohio, declared Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process unconstitutional on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, and delayed three executions, including the execution of Phillips that had been scheduled Feb. 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.