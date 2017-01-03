Copley Cares reaches goal to redo she...

Copley Cares reaches goal to redo shelter room

A Copley Cares fundraising project to renovate space for a family room at the new Battered Women's Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties' building in Akron has met its ambitious $15,000 goal. The ad hoc group grew from a book club discussion late in 2015.

