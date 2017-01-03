Constitutionally questionable slap at...

Constitutionally questionable slap at Medina and Portage counties,...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Plain Dealer

Akron's municipal water supply at Lake Rockwell, in Portage County, pictured in a March 2015 file photo, is surrounded by oil wells that have caused concern in Akron about potential threats to the water supply of thousands in Summit County. Thomas Suddes writes that a little-noted provision of House Bill 463 signed into law by Gov. Kasich Wednesday empowers local boards of elections and the Ohio secretary of state to determine on their own, without a court ruling on constitutionality, whether to rule off the ballot municipal or county charter proposals pertaining to hydraulic fracturing and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... 17 hr Walkin Boss 1
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Sat Rob 65
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Jan 1 Briscoe Darling 6
im pooping is back (Jan '14) Dec 31 d pants 38
guess who (Feb '15) Dec 31 adelsons treason 16
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,183 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC