Constitutionally questionable slap at Medina and Portage counties,...

Akron's municipal water supply at Lake Rockwell, in Portage County, pictured in a March 2015 file photo, is surrounded by oil wells that have caused concern in Akron about potential threats to the water supply of thousands in Summit County. Thomas Suddes writes that a little-noted provision of House Bill 463 signed into law by Gov. Kasich Wednesday empowers local boards of elections and the Ohio secretary of state to determine on their own, without a court ruling on constitutionality, whether to rule off the ballot municipal or county charter proposals pertaining to hydraulic fracturing and other issues.

