Compare new property tax rates in Greater Cleveland, Akron; Garfield...

Garfield Heights now has the highest property tax rate in Northeast Ohio - passing Shaker Square - and is second in the state only to a portion of Harrison Township outside Dayton, a cleveland.com analysis found. Homeowners in the Garfield Heights school district pay $4,291 in taxes per $100,000 of home value.
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court reverses Cindy George's murder co... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|BAIN
|469
|Akron mayor wants Oriana House audit
|Mon
|John Podesta
|1
|Summit-County 54 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Toledo man ...
|Jan 20
|Al Capone
|1
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|maga
|Jan 20
|Homeless Wino Pete
|1
|Anyone know the Quattrocchis
|Jan 19
|Curious
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Jan 16
|Theresa
|1
