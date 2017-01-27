Commentary: Service Academy Day planned

Commentary: Service Academy Day planned

2017-01-27

Military service is an honorable and commendable goal that I hold in very high esteem. Each year, students nationwide choose to attend one of our nation's military academies, demonstrating their dedication to preserving America's military strength and selflessly serving their country in uniform.

