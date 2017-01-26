Cleveland Clinic Akron General opens epilepsy monitoring unit
Cleveland Clinic Akron General has opened a four-bed adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit to provide patients with evaluation, diagnosis and monitoring. "Patients who traveled to Cleveland for epilepsy monitoring can now receive the same great care closer to home in our new Epilepsy Monitoring Unit," hospital president Dr. Brian Harte said in a news release.
