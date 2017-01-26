Cleveland Clinic Akron General opens ...

Cleveland Clinic Akron General opens epilepsy monitoring unit

23 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic Akron General has opened a four-bed adult Epilepsy Monitoring Unit to provide patients with evaluation, diagnosis and monitoring. "Patients who traveled to Cleveland for epilepsy monitoring can now receive the same great care closer to home in our new Epilepsy Monitoring Unit," hospital president Dr. Brian Harte said in a news release.

