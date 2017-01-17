Caprio Acquires AISCO
D. Gary Caprio, AISCO Metallizing "This is a fine company with tremendous employees and capabilities. I look forward to honing my engineering and materials background in my new role and am eager to share my expertise in plant safety, finance, administration, human resources and project management to positively impact growth at the company."
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron launches audit of $3.8 million Oriana Hou...
|Mon
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Medina County revenues break pre-recession record
|Mon
|Theresa
|1
|Akron 51 mins ago 12:06 p.m.Family crawls on ro...
|Jan 15
|Cool Hand Luke
|2
|Oriana House challenged by opiate epidemic
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Jan 7
|Rob
|65
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC